You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks tumble tracking US rout on virus jitters; STI opens 0.9% lower

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 9:32 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE shares pulled back on Wednesday morning after Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight rout overnight, with losses picking up after US health officials warned that the novel coronavirus was likely to hit the world’s biggest economy.

Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) declined by 29.35 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,128.89 as at 9.05am on Wednesday.

Losers outnumbered gainers 182 to 36, or about five counters down for every one up, after 125.9 million securities worth S$160.6 million changed hands.

Heavyweight counters - including most of the STI constituents - were in a sea of red during the early trading session.

Among the trio of banks, DBS fell S$0.25 or 1 per cent to S$24.68, UOB dropped S$0.28 or 1.1 per cent to S$25.12, and OCBC Bank decreased by S$0.08 or 0.7 per cent to S$10.89 as at 9.04am.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, SPH, Fragrance, First Resources

Ascendas Reit shed S$0.08 or 2.4 per cent to S$3.20 on 3.7 million units traded, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding lost 3.5 Singapore cents or 3.5 per cent to 97.5 cents on six million shares traded.

The most heavily traded by volume was Golden Agri-Resources, which sank 0.5 Singapore cent or 2.4 per cent to 20.5 cents after 14.9 million shares changed hands.

CapitaLand shed S$0.04 or 1.1 per cent to S$3.68. Earlier in the day, the real estate giant had posted stellar results for its latest quarter, with net profit nearly doubling to S$926.6 million.

City Developments Limited (CDL) tumbled S$0.22 or 2.1 per cent to S$10.44 as at 9.04am. The property and hotels group saw net profit grow 12.5 per cent for its fourth quarter, according to results released on Wednesday morning.

In the US, major US indices started Tuesday’s session higher but quickly reversed course after American health authorities urged local governments, businesses and schools to develop contingency plans for an expected larger virus outbreak in the country.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.21 per cent to 22,331.85 points, while the broader Topix index was down 1.16 per cent at 1,599.49 points.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 15.36...

Feb 26, 2020 09:06 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, SPH, Fragrance, First Resources

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Feb 26, 2020 09:04 AM
Transport

US airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads

[BENGALURU] US airlines and hotels are extending options for customers to rebook travel to a growing list of...

Feb 26, 2020 08:54 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q4 profit almost doubles; buys UK business park for £126.7m

PROPERTY giant CapitaLand's net profit almost doubled to S$926.6 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019,...

Feb 26, 2020 08:29 AM
Government & Economy

Most British firms in China see hit from coronavirus: survey

[BEIJING] Most British firms operating in China expect revenues to fall this year because of the coronavirus that...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly