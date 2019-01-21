You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore's Straits Times Index breaks resistance at 3,231; chart suggests more upside

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 1:31 PM

[BENGALURU] Singapore's Straits Times Index breaks resistance at 3,231; chart suggests more upside.

Singapore's Straits Times Index has gained as much as 0.8 per cent to 3,250.27 points, the highest since Oct 3, 2018.

Index breaks https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/11/5345/5306/STI Technical Chart.jpg above a resistance at 3,117.57 points, the 100 per cent Fibonacci projection level of the uptrend from Oct 26, 2018 low to Dec 3, 2018 high (wave 1).

In the near term, index may find resistance at 3,265.31 points, the 114.6 pct projection level.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Index's wave pattern suggests, it is in the third wave, typically the longest one, of a five wave uptrend.

Trend Intensity (TI) indicator at 20 suggests, prices are trending upwards, MACD is positive and above its signal line.

Index has completed https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/11/2996/2980/STI Technical Chart2.jpg a five wave corrective pattern that started in Oct 2007, therefore, a long-term uptrend is expected in the coming years.

Index is up 5.87 per cent in the last one month as of Friday's close, compared with the MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex Japan local currency index's 4.3 per cent gain in the same period.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening