 SoftBank shares breach 10,000 yen, hits two-decade high, on record Vision Fund profit, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

SoftBank shares breach 10,000 yen, hits two-decade high, on record Vision Fund profit

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 9:34 AM

rk_softbank_090221.jpg
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp shares climbed above 10,000 yen apiece on Tuesday, hitting two-decade highs, a day after the group's Vision Fund unit reported record profits as portfolio company listings accelerate.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's SoftBank Group Corp shares climbed above 10,000 yen apiece on Tuesday, hitting two-decade highs, a day after the group's Vision Fund unit reported record profits as portfolio company listings accelerate.

SoftBank's shares were up 5.3 per cent at Y9,990 at 0055 GMT having earlier shot past Y10,000, the biggest intraday jump in two months.

On Monday, SoftBank reported a bounce back in the value of its portfolio after startups like selling platform Opendoor went public.

With equity raising running at record levels, major assets from the Vision Fund portfolio expected to go public include ride-hailing firms Didi and Grab.

The Japanese conglomerate is "effectively owner of the most lucrative portfolio amidst an ongoing retail IPO frenzy," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note, referring to initial public offerings.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Frothy markets have seen the value of SoftBank's assets, or "golden eggs" as chief executive officer Masayoshi Son termed them on Monday, climb by US$21 billion to US$221 billion in the six months to end-December.

"The explosion in market liquidity over the last 9-10 months has played a huge role and we believe SoftBank success correlates closely with how US tech trades going forward," Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry wrote in a note.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 09:32 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares dip as earnings trickle in; New Zealand down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Tuesday, as market participants treaded cautiously in anticipation of the...

Feb 9, 2021 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.51 ...

Feb 9, 2021 09:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK consumer spending plunges as new lockdown bites: Barclaycard

[LONDON] Spending by British consumers plunged in January at the fastest rate in seven months as the country went...

Feb 9, 2021 09:06 AM
Technology

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content: agency

[BENGALURU] Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube made smaller strides than their social media rivals including...

Feb 9, 2021 08:58 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Yangzijiang, ART, HPHT, Thomson Medical

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

First sitting US congressman dies after Covid diagnosis

UK coronavirus variant rapidly spreading in US, study shows

Razer co-founder and director Lim Kaling pulls out of Myanmar joint venture

Facebook ramps up effort to curb vaccine hoaxes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for