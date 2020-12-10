You are here

Home > Stocks

SoftBank shares leap 14% on DoorDash investment gain

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 2:05 PM

af_softbank_101220.jpg
SoftBank Group Corp shares surged 14 per cent after the investment conglomerate scored a US$11.2 billion gain in the value of its stake in DoorDash following the US food delivery app's blockbuster stock market debut.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] SoftBank Group Corp shares surged 14 per cent after the investment conglomerate scored a US$11.2 billion gain in the value of its stake in DoorDash following the US food delivery app's blockbuster stock market debut.

SoftBank, which invested US$680 million in DoorDash in the last three years, saw the value of its 25 per cent stake in the company rise to US$11.9 billion on the first day of trading in New York.

SoftBank's shares climbed as much as 19 per cent in Tokyo trading and touched new two-decade highs.

DoorDash shares ended trading up 87.5 per cent following their debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at US$68.4 billion, more than four times its valuation in a private fundraising round six months ago.

SoftBank's DoorDash gains is a boon to chief executive Masayoshi Son's efforts to revive its US$100 billion Vision Fund, which recorded a string of losses in the past year on soured bets ranging from office space-sharing start-up WeWork to dog-walking startup Wag.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last month, SoftBank said its Vision Fund was now worth about US$76.4 billion, slightly more than the US$75 billion paid for its 83 investments, due mainly to the tech-fuelled rebound in public markets from a coronavirus-induced downturn earlier this year.

SoftBank has had other investment wins of late, including a rally in the shares of ride-hailing app Uber Technologies, where it is a top shareholder, and the sale of semiconductor manufacturer Arm Ltd to Nvidia Corp for US$40 billion.

SoftBank's Vision Fund had invested in DoorDash over four fundraising rounds. It paid US$280 million for its first DoorDash stake in March 2018, before buying more shares over two rounds in the following year for about US$350 million. The fund made its last DoorDash investment worth about US$50 million in June 2020, according to regulatory filings.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 02:10 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares snap seven-day rally as tensions with China escalate

[BENGALURU] Australian shares snapped a seven-day rally on Thursday, with all major sectors trading in the red, as a...

Dec 10, 2020 02:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Best World 'exploring adjustments' to its China sale and distribution model

BEAUTY products firm Best World International said it is "exploring adjustments" to its business model to ensure...

Dec 10, 2020 01:49 PM
Technology

A US$4.5b chip deal shows dark side of the boom

[TAIPEI] A decision by Taiwan's GlobalWafers to buy its German rival Siltronic marks an expensive bet on...

Dec 10, 2020 01:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs escalates diversity push at portfolio companies; activists want more

[BOSTON] Goldman Sachs Group's asset-management arm will pressure US companies to appoint more women and members of...

Dec 10, 2020 01:32 PM
Life & Culture

The spread between new and bluechip art is narrowing

[NEW YORK] Drawing market trends from art auctions is always tricky.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Broker's take: Office S-Reits may turn from laggards to leaders, says DBS

Embattled S-Reits headed for slow recovery next year

Asia: Markets drop as talks on stimulus, Brexit falter again

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for