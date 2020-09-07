You are here

Home > Stocks

SoftBank shares slide 5% after news on tech stock options bet

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 9:14 AM

rk_softbank_070920.jpg
SoftBank Group Corp shares fell 5 per cent in early trading on Monday as the conglomerate's big bets on equity derivatives tied to listed technology companies made investors uncomfortable.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp shares fell 5 per cent in early trading on Monday as the conglomerate's big bets on equity derivatives tied to listed technology companies made investors uncomfortable.

The Japanese financial powerhouse has spent billions of dollars buying shares in technology companies such as Amazon as it parks cash generated by a massive asset sale programme.

The group has also made significant options purchases in tech companies, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in an aggressive bet by Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on rising tech stocks.

Options of US$4 billion generated an exposure of about US$50 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. The group has made US$4 billion in trading gains from those bets, the Financial Times reported.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.14 ...

Sep 7, 2020 09:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Oceanus invests in deep-tech firm to breed prawns

OCEANUS Group has invested an undisclosed amount in Universal Aquaculture, a newly formed deep-tech company with an...

Sep 7, 2020 08:50 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CCT, StarHub, Boustead Projects

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Sep 7, 2020 08:44 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics wins 7.9t won Verizon order for network equipment

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said on Monday its US unit won a 7.9 trillion won (S$9.14 billion) order to provide...

Sep 7, 2020 08:42 AM
Companies & Markets

Axington extends offer period for rights issue

CATALIST-LISTED Axington is extending the offer period for its rights issue, the professional advisory services...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

Singapore's new VCC Act the main event drawing funds here

Savills Residential, Huttons Asia to merge in further sector consolidation

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.