South Korea: Kospi hits 3,000 for the first time in history

South Korea's main Kospi index surpassed 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as investors driving the steepest rally in years look towards a broad recovery in exports beyond the country's tech titans.

[SEOUL] South Korea's main Kospi index surpassed 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as investors driving the steepest rally in years look towards a broad recovery in exports beyond the country's tech titans.

The KOSPI surged 30.8 per cent in 2020, its largest percentage gain since 2009. The index took 13-and-a-half years to break above the 3,000 mark after hitting 2,000 in mid-2007.

REUTERS