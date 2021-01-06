You are here
South Korea: Kospi hits 3,000 for the first time in history
[SEOUL] South Korea's main Kospi index surpassed 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as investors driving the steepest rally in years look towards a broad recovery in exports beyond the country's tech titans.
The KOSPI surged 30.8 per cent in 2020, its largest percentage gain since 2009. The index took 13-and-a-half years to break above the 3,000 mark after hitting 2,000 in mid-2007.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes