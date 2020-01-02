You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Shares tumble on first trading day of 2020

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 3:34 PM

doc78o40huyi9i159cya4s7_doc78ky868ockpzq6l9b2r.jpg
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 22.50 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 2,175.17.
AP

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks ended lower on Thursday in their first trading session of the year, as investors booked profits from market heavyweights, while awaiting details of the Phase 1 US-China trade deal. 

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan 15 at the White House, though considerable confusion remains about the details of the agreement. 

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 22.50 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 2,175.17.

The index dropped though positive news outweighed, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. It looks like a short-term loss caused by profit-booking from market heavyweights like Samsung Electronics, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Eight out of the 10 biggest stocks listed on the KOSPI market ended lower, with Samsung Elec shares losing more than 1 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures'

Foreigners were net sellers of US$37.30 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has gained 1.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 03:26 PM
Banking & Finance

CIMB Bank Singapore names new CEO as Mak Lye Mun retires

CIMB Bank, Singapore branch, has appointed Victor Lee as its new chief executive. He takes over from Mak Lye Mun,...

Jan 2, 2020 03:06 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC kicks off year with Hong Kong branches closed, vandalised

[HONG KONG] HSBC is being drawn into Hong Kong's political turmoil with protesters attacking some of its branches...

Jan 2, 2020 02:51 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares inch higher on energy, tech stocks

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, helped by energy and tech stocks, in thin trading...

Jan 2, 2020 02:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

US shale producers to tap brakes in 2020 after years of rapid growth

[HOUSTON] Vastly slower US oil growth this year and the prospect of a plateau for the world's top oil producer have...

Jan 2, 2020 02:20 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Japanese markets closed for holiday

[TOKYO] All financial markets in Japan are closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly