South Korea: Stocks bounce back as US-Iran tensions ease

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks recouped the previous session's losses to end higher on Tuesday as fears of an all-out conflict between the United States and Iran ebbed.

The KOSPI ended up 20.47 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 2,175.54.

Investors were relieved as there was no immediate escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, but some confusion prevailed over repositioning of US troops in preparation for leaving Iraq.

Sentiment was negative, but it turned around soon as investors did not foresee the geopolitical tension would lead to a war, Hana Financial Investment's analyst Lee Young-gon said.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$164.03 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has fallen 1.01 per cent so far this year, but gained 1.4 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 559.33 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 512.

