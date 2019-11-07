You are here

South Korea: Stocks close flat on trade deal doubts

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 4:11 PM

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 0.14 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,144.29, posting its sixth straight session of gains.
Bloomberg

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended little changed on Thursday as doubts about when the United States and China would sign a trade deal made investors cautious. 

A meeting between Washington and Beijing to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 0.14 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,144.29, posting its sixth straight session of gains.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$129.33 million worth of shares on the main board. They turned net sellers on Thursday for the first time since Oct. 30.

The KOSPI has risen 5.06 per cent so far this year, and climbed 2.5 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

