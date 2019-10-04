You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks drop on rising tensions in Hong Kong, focus on US jobs data

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 3:58 PM

doc77dvir43gja1hq96koh9_doc778rl2zgf851hev91mub.jpg
South Korean shares neared a four-week trough on Friday, ahead of key US jobs data and as reports on Hong Kong government's move to ban face masks at protests hurt investors' appetite for risk assets.
EPA

[SEOUL] South Korean shares neared a four-week trough on Friday, ahead of key US jobs data and as reports on Hong Kong government's move to ban face masks at protests hurt investors' appetite for risk assets.

The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI closed down 11.22 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 2,020.69, after swinging between gains and losses in early trade.

For the week, the index lost 1.43 per cent, posting its second straight week of losses.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$121.93 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has fallen 1 per cent so far this year, but gained 4.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly