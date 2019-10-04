South Korea: Stocks drop on rising tensions in Hong Kong, focus on US jobs data

South Korean shares neared a four-week trough on Friday, ahead of key US jobs data and as reports on Hong Kong government's move to ban face masks at protests hurt investors' appetite for risk assets.

The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI closed down 11.22 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 2,020.69, after swinging between gains and losses in early trade.

For the week, the index lost 1.43 per cent, posting its second straight week of losses.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$121.93 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has fallen 1 per cent so far this year, but gained 4.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS