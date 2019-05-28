South Korea: Stocks edge higher on institutional buying

South Korea's KOSPI stock index inched up on Tuesday buoyed by strong institutional buying.

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index inched up on Tuesday buoyed by strong institutional buying.

At the close, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 4.62 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 2,048.83.

The KOSPI has risen 0.38 per cent so far this year, and lost 8.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 474.63 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 584.

REUTERS