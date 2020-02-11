South Korea: Stocks end 1% higher on battery makers; virus worries persist

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 22.05 points, or 1.00 per cent at 2,223.12, snapping two sessions of losses.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by a rally in battery makers, although worries about the economic fallout from a coronavirus outbreak in China persisted.

Shares of South Korean battery makers tracked gains in US carmaker Tesla's shares, with both Samsung SDI and LG Chem ending nearly 7 per cent higher.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 22.05 points, or 1.00 per cent at 2,223.12, snapping two sessions of losses.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$79.73 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 1.16 per cent so far this year, but lost 0.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 510.27 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 566.

