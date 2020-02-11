You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end 1% higher on battery makers; virus worries persist

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 3:51 PM

doc798nzjg8i0m1i9e8r3la_doc792htfv2thwxv7iql01.jpg
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 22.05 points, or 1.00 per cent at 2,223.12, snapping two sessions of losses.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by a rally in battery makers, although worries about the economic fallout from a coronavirus outbreak in China persisted.

Shares of South Korean battery makers tracked gains in US carmaker Tesla's shares, with both Samsung SDI and LG Chem ending nearly 7 per cent higher.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 22.05 points, or 1.00 per cent at 2,223.12, snapping two sessions of losses.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$79.73 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 1.16 per cent so far this year, but lost 0.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 510.27 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 566.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 03:49 PM
Real Estate

Fu Lu Shou Complex strata offices up for sale with S$1,400 psf guide price

THREE strata office units at Fu Lu Shou Complex on Rochor Road are up for sale at a guide price of S$7.2 million or...

Feb 11, 2020 03:43 PM
Real Estate

China home sales plunged 90% in first week of February

[SHANGHAI] Home sales in China have been dealt a huge blow by the spreading coronavirus with figures showing...

Feb 11, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on broad-based gains; NZ up over 1%

[BENGALURU] Broad-based gains pushed Australian shares higher on Tuesday, with tech stocks leading the pack,...

Feb 11, 2020 03:24 PM
Real Estate

HK banks unveil relief measures for mortgage borrowers hit by coronavirus

[HONG KONG]  At least two banks in Hong Kong have introduced relief measures for home mortgage borrowers hurt by the...

Feb 11, 2020 03:19 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's government on Tuesday raised its travel warning for the new coronavirus, advising people not to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly