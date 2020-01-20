South Korea: Stocks end higher as solid US data fuels risk appetite

The KOSPI ended up 12.07 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 2,262.64.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as solid US economic data whipped up risk appetite.

The KOSPI ended up 12.07 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 2,262.64.

Eyes are on South Korea's advance estimates of gross domestic product for the fourth quarter and for 2019 due on Wednesday.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$46.55 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 2.96 per cent so far this year.

The trading volume was 534.80 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 276.

REUTERS