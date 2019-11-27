You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end higher on optimism around US-China trade deal

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 3:51 PM

doc785mbpzlz539pma213h_doc73k5qt8xqlg1cwf68k51.jpg
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 6.50 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,127.85.
EPA

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Wednesday on rising hopes for an initial US-China trade deal, although gains were capped due to selloff related to the rebalancing of MSCI index.

The United States and China are close to an agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 6.50 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,127.85.

The KOSPI has risen 4.25 per cent so far this year, but gained 2.6 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 361.25 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 371.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall Street opens flat after mixed retail earnings

Foreigners were net sellers for a 15th consecutive session, the longest streak since early Jan 2016, having sold US$120.92 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 04:07 PM
Garage

Bytedance: The Chinese company behind global TikTok craze

[BEIJING] The Chinese billionaire behind teen phenomenon TikTok is a 36-year-old tech guru whose eye for youth...

Nov 27, 2019 03:56 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at record high on trade boost; NZ gains

[SYDNEY] Australian shares hit their highest close ever on Wednesday, with mining stocks leading the rally, as...

Nov 27, 2019 03:47 PM
Government & Economy

Former tourism board chief Lionel Yeo named Sports Hub CEO

[SINGAPORE] The Sports Hub (SHPL), the consortium that manages the S$1.33 billion Singapore Sports Hub facility at...

Nov 27, 2019 03:43 PM
Real Estate

One Holland Village Residences units to go on sale this weekend

SELECTED units of One Holland Village Residences, a development by Far East Organization, Sekisui House and Sino...

Nov 27, 2019 03:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on SIA pact with Malaysia Airlines

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is inviting feedback on the proposed commercial...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly