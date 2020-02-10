South Korea: Stocks end lower on virus worries

The KOSPI ended down 10.88 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,201.07.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Monday on deepening worries around the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed more than 900 people.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$255.43 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 0.15 per cent so far this year, and gained 0.4 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume was 600.45 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 395.

