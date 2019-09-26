You are here

South Korea: Stocks erase gains as trade optimism ebbs

Thu, Sep 26, 2019 - 3:45 PM

South Korean shares gave up early gains to close little changed on Thursday as optimism over Sino-US trade talks faded.
AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gave up early gains to close little changed on Thursday as optimism over Sino-US trade talks faded.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 1.13 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,074.52.

The KOSPI has risen 1.64 per cent so far this year, and gained 7.0 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 388.54 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 389.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$63.23 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

Market voices on:
