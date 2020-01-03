You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks erase gains on Middle East tensions

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 4:16 PM

doc78on0ms8bew1i87ud3c_doc78ojzpn1j85whyw1fb3.jpg
The KOSPI ended up 1.29 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,176.46.
AP

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks erased more than 1 per cent of gains to end nearly flat on Friday as investors worried about escalating geopolitical tensions following a US air strike at Baghdad airport that killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel.

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said.

The KOSPI ended up 1.29 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,176.46. The benchmark index had gained as much as 1.3 per cent during the session, tracking overnight rally in US stocks.

For the week, the index fell 1.3 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreigners were net buyers of  US$227.03 million worth of shares on the main board.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall St begins 2020 near record level on China stimulus, trade hopes

The KOSPI has fallen 0.97 per cent so far this year, but gained 0.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 622.53 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 909, the number of advancing shares was 390.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 04:17 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan home sales see smallest decline in two years

[NEW YORK] Manhattan home sales slipped 1.2 per cent in the fourth quarter - and that's the best news for the market...

Jan 3, 2020 03:50 PM
Transport

Ryanair prepared for more 737 MAX delays: report

[BERLIN] Ryanair is prepared for further delays to the delivery of its Boeing 737 MAX airliners, its chief executive...

Jan 3, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Australia: Energy stocks, upbeat China data buoy Aussie shares

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended higher on Friday as energy stocks advanced on higher oil prices following a US...

Jan 3, 2020 03:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore M&A activity up 125.6% to US$35.3b in 2019: report

SINGAPORE'S mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in 2019 totalled US$35.3 billion in 2019, up 125.6 per cent...

Jan 3, 2020 02:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold spikes as investors brace for Iran response to US strike

[SINGAPORE] Gold jumped to the highest in almost four months after a US airstrike killed one of Iran's most powerful...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly