South Korea: Stocks erase gains on Middle East tensions
[SEOUL] South Korean stocks erased more than 1 per cent of gains to end nearly flat on Friday as investors worried about escalating geopolitical tensions following a US air strike at Baghdad airport that killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel.
The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said.
The KOSPI ended up 1.29 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,176.46. The benchmark index had gained as much as 1.3 per cent during the session, tracking overnight rally in US stocks.
For the week, the index fell 1.3 per cent.
Foreigners were net buyers of US$227.03 million worth of shares on the main board.
The KOSPI has fallen 0.97 per cent so far this year, but gained 0.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
Trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 622.53 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 909, the number of advancing shares was 390.
REUTERS