South Korea: Stocks hit 3-week high on falling new coronavirus cases

[SEOUL] South Korean shares climbed to a near three-week high on Wednesday as investors took comfort in the decreasing number of new coronavirus cases.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 15.26 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 2,238.38, its highest close since Jan 23.

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the country's senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$185.00 million worth of shares on the main board.

