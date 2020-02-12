You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks hit 3-week high on falling new coronavirus cases

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 3:39 PM

file70d2i7tefw21gvbvqip.jpg
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 15.26 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 2,238.38, its highest close since Jan 23.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares climbed to a near three-week high on Wednesday as investors took comfort in the decreasing number of new coronavirus cases.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 15.26 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 2,238.38, its highest close since Jan 23.

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the country's senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$185.00 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 03:24 PM
Transport

Airbus, CAAS sign MOU to work on urban air mobility

AIRBUS and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to...

Feb 12, 2020 03:08 PM
Real Estate

Shophouses in Neil Road, Jasmine Road up for sale

TWO conservation shophouses in Neil Road and three other shophouses with adjoining land in Jasmine Road are...

Feb 12, 2020 03:06 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS confirms novel coronavirus case at MBFC

DBS on Wednesday confirmed that one employee has been infected with the novel coronavirus at the bank's Marina Bay...

Feb 12, 2020 02:56 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on solid corporate earnings; NZ rises

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday, powered by gains in top two companies by market value on...

Feb 12, 2020 02:39 PM
Stocks

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up on Wall St gains, SoftBank rally

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher on Wednesday on Wall Street gains and a near 12 per cent rally in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly