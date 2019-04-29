South Korea: Stocks jump most since Jan buoyed by US GDP growth

South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose 1.7 per cent on Monday, the most since since Jan 9, after US first-quarter economic growth data offset fears of recession.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 37.12 points to 2,216.43.

Foreigners were net buyers of 4.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 8.59 per cent so far this year, and gained 0.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS