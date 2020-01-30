South Korea: Stocks post 7-week closing low on chip makers, virus fears

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 37.28 points, or 1.71 per cent, at 2,148.00, its lowest close since Dec 12.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell more than 1.5 per cent to a seven-week closing low on Thursday, dragged down by chip makers after Samsung Electronics Co flagged uncertainties in chip demand, and as fears over the fast-spreading coronavirus in China weighed on the market.

China's National Health Commission said the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 170 as of late Wednesday and the number of infected patients rose to 7,711.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 37.28 points, or 1.71 per cent, at 2,148.00, its lowest close since Dec 12.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$239.29 million worth of shares on the main board.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The KOSPI has fallen 2.26 per cent so far this year, but gained 3.8 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 594.86 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 112.

REUTERS