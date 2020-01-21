You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks post sharpest fall in 2 weeks on China virus concerns

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 3:46 PM

file78ml3ywx6es5t8c44ww.jpg
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 22.95 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 2,239.69, marking the sharpest fall in two weeks.
AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell sharply on Tuesday on growing worries over a new virus outbreak in China, with traders also awaiting the release of data on 2019 gross domestic product growth on Wednesday. 

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 22.95 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 2,239.69, marking the sharpest fall in two weeks.

China reported a fourth death due to the outbreak and said the coronavirus could spread from person-to-person, raising concerns about Chinese travellers during the Lunar New Year holiday. The World Health Organisation has convened an emergency committee of experts on Wednesday, while health authorities around the world stepped up screening.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$174.06 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 1.91 per cent so far this year.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 03:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Credit Suisse expects Singapore market to be 'more resilient' in severe Wuhan virus outbreak

IN the event of a significant Wuhan pneumonia outbreak, the Singapore market is expected to be more resilient than...

Jan 21, 2020 03:17 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australian bushfires hit coal output, hazardous conditions to return

[SYDNEY] Mining giant BHP Group said on Tuesday that poor air quality caused by smoke from Australia's bushfires is...

Jan 21, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

Investors and product sellers look to profit from virus in China

[BEIJING] Investors are piling into shares of some health-product companies they believe could benefit from the new...

Jan 21, 2020 02:57 PM
Real Estate

US builders muscle into booming UK rental-housing market

[LONDON] US developers are moving into the UK's rapidly expanding market for rental housing, including student dorms...

Jan 21, 2020 02:55 PM
Consumer

Design retailer Naiise apologises for payment delays after brands exit

YEARS of repeated late payments have led to several brands removing some or all of their products from multi-label...

UPDATED 13 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly