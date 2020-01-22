South Korea: Stocks rally on bargain-hunting

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 27.56 points, or 1.23 per cent, at 2,267.25, recouping its losses in the previous session.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped more than 1 per cent on Wednesday on bargain-hunting and Beijing's efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 27.56 points, or 1.23 per cent, at 2,267.25, recouping its losses in the previous session.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$63.80 million worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has risen 3.17 per cent so far this year and gained 8.7 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 596.85 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 537.

REUTERS