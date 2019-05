South Korea's KOSPI stock index rebounded from its 1.3 per cent fall in the previous session to close higher on Thursday.

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index rebounded from its 1.3 per cent fall in the previous session to close higher on Thursday.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended 15.48 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 2,038.80. Foreigners were net buyers of 43.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has fallen 0.11 per cent so far this year, while it lost 9.8 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

