South Korea: Stocks rise over 1% on Samsung's profit outlook; trade talks eyed

Tue, Oct 08, 2019 - 3:39 PM

[SEOUL] South Korean shares climbed on Tuesday, boosted by Samsung Electronics after it forecast better-than-expected profit, easing fears over the country's exports, ahead of high-level Sino-US trade talks. 

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 24.52 points, or 1.21 per cent, at 2,046.25, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug 30.

The KOSPI has risen 0.26 per cent so far this year, and gained 2.9 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 431.41 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 530.

