You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 3:57 PM

file6uautlb494i7krytfo9.jpg
The benchmark KOSPI closed down 3.87 per cent, marking the sharpest one-day fall since early October 2018.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks slumped nearly 4 per cent and the won slid on Monday, as the unabating spread of the coronavirus heightened concerns about the toll on Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The government on Monday reported 161 new virus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 763. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also reported the seventh death from the virus.

The rising cases outside of China, where the oubreak originated, have fanned worries over global supply chain disruptions and fuelled demand for safe haven assets.

The benchmark KOSPI closed down 3.87 per cent, marking the sharpest one-day fall since early October 2018. The index has fallen for three sessions in a row and ended at its lowest since Dec 5, 2019.

"At this rate, South Korea's first-quarter GDP will apparently contract from the previous quarter," said Byun Juno, chief of the research centre at Eugene Investment & Securities.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares fall most since mid-August on coronavirus fears

"If a rate cut is inevitable during the first half of 2020, the Bank of Korea is increasingly likely to cut the rate preemptively this week," he added. The central bank is due to hold a monetary policy review on Thursday.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 03:54 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX launches methanol futures and swap contracts

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday launched its methanol futures and swap contracts.

Feb 24, 2020 03:54 PM
Government & Economy

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India

[AHMEDABAD, India] US President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday, at the start...

Feb 24, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

Kuwait, Bahrain announce first coronavirus cases

[DUBAI] Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, health ministries in the two...

Feb 24, 2020 03:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

Goldman Sachs flags downside risks for commodities before China stimulus kicks in

[BENGALURU] Goldman Sachs said commodity prices could fall sharply before Chinese stimulus to combat the coronavirus...

Feb 24, 2020 03:36 PM
Energy & Commodities

India refiners getting rare oil cheap as China demand slows

[NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE] Indian refining companies are snapping up rare crude grades as the coronavirus outbreak...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly