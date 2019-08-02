You are here

Home > Stocks

South Korea: Stocks tumble as Japan takes Seoul off easy-trade list

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 3:40 PM

file6u9heyhyhz8pwb3i2bb.jpg
South Korean shares slumped 1 per cent on Friday as Japan's decision to remove Seoul from fast-track export status put further strain on the trade-dependent economy, which is already reeling from the broadening fallout of the Sino-US trade war.
REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slumped 1 per cent on Friday as Japan's decision to remove Seoul from fast-track export status put further strain on the trade-dependent economy, which is already reeling from the broadening fallout of the Sino-US trade war.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 19.21 points or 0.95  per cent at 1,998.13 points.

Japan's Cabinet approved a plan to remove the neighbouring country from a list of countries that enjoy minimum export controls, prompting a warning from South Korean President Moon Jae-in of retaliatory steps against Tokyo.

The decision would take effect from Aug 28, Japan's Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told a briefing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's hard to gauge its impact as of now. Japan may approve some exports smoothly, while making the process difficult for certain items," said Ku Yong-uk, chief of Mirae Asset Daewoo research centre.

"It will affect some small- and mid-sized manufacturers, which import precision machineries from Japan," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. The benchmark index lost as much as 1.5 per cent in early trade, falling below the 2,000-point mark for the first time since Jan 4, but later recouped some of the early losses.

On a weekly basis, the KOSPI tumbled 3.3 per cent for its second straight week in the red.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$330.79 million worth of shares on the main board on the day, the most since May 28.

Sentiment was already gloomy when trading began after US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese imports from next month in a sharp escalation of the year-long trade dispute, sending global stocks sliding and triggering a rush to safe-haven assets.

There was some cheer for South Korean shares seen benefiting from a boycott of Japanese goods.

Stationery-maker Monami Co Ltd surged more than 17.4 per cent, while apparel makers Shinsung Tongsang Co Ltd and Sbw Inc rallied 6.5 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for debt moratorium to pare down over US$180m debt

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

KPMG to give 20% pay bump to auditors for chartered accountant qualification

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly