South Korean stocks end flat as trade deal optimism wanes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended flat on Tuesday as initial optimism over a possible trade deal between the United States and China faded.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 0.78 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,068.18, after trading in a narrow range.

The KOSPI has risen 1.33 per cent so far this year, and gained 7.4 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 456.81 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 464.

