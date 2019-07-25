Speculation of ECB rate move lifts European stocks

[PARIS] Europe's main stock markets rose at the start of trade on Thursday as market players speculated on a possible move on interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB).

In initial deals, the Paris CAC 40 index added 0.6 per cent to 5,637.06 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.2 per cent to 12,550.73 compared with the closing levels on Wednesday.

In London, the bluechip FTSE index was showing a gain of 0.3 per cent at 7,519.70 points.

At its regular policy-setting meeting on Thursday, the ECB will discuss whether monetary conditions in the single currency area should be eased in order to kick-start sluggish growth and inflation.

Expectations for a possible rate cut at the summer gathering have been heightened in recent weeks by the ECB itself talking up the possibility of action.

