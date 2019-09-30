STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,115.11, down 0.34% on day

SINGAPORE stocks remained weaker on Monday afternoon amid a mixed performance by other Asian markets on reports the Trump administration was eyeing ways to limit US investors’ exposure to Chinese assets.

The Straits Times Index retreated 0.34 per cent or 10.52 points to 3,115.11 as at 1.01pm

Losers outnumbered gainers 178 to 117, or about three securities down for every two up, after 362.2 million securities worth S$300.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, TEE International held firm to S$0.046 with 11.7 million shares traded. Singtel slipped 1.3 per cent or S$0.04 to S$3.08 with 11.0 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings moved down 1.0 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.965 with 10.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included CapitaLand Commercial Trust, unchanged at S$2.08; and Ascendas Reit, which held steady at S$3.14.

Financial stocks were mixed: DBS Group Holdings was up 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$24.95; United Overseas Bank retreated 0.6 per cent or S$0.15 to S$25.53; and OCBC Bank edged up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$10.83.

Elsewhere in the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.7 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.4 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 per cent.