STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,080.48, up 0.65% on day
SINGAPORE shares continued their climb on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 19.86 points or 0.65 per cent to 3,080.48 as at 1.16pm.
About 727.5 million shares worth S$596.3 million in total changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 205 to 128.
Among the most actively traded stocks were Rex International, up 2.5 per cent to S$0.082, semiconductor equipment maker AEM Holdings, up 8.9 per cent to S$0.92, after CGS-CIMB upgraded its call on the counter from “reduce” to “hold” last week, and Yangzijiang, up 4.1 per cent to S$1.28.
The shipbuilder is due to release its results on Wednesday. OCBC Investment Research expects its third-quarter earnings to be healthy, coming in the range of 700 million to 800 million yuan, stronger than the usual of around 600 milllion yuan a quarter, driven by deliveries of mega vessels and write-backs.