STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,080.48, up 0.65% on day

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 1:41 PM
SINGAPORE shares continued their climb on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 19.86 points or 0.65 per cent to 3,080.48 as at 1.16pm.

About 727.5 million shares worth S$596.3 million in total changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 205 to 128. 

Among the most actively traded stocks were Rex International, up 2.5 per cent to S$0.082, semiconductor equipment maker AEM Holdings, up 8.9 per cent to S$0.92, after CGS-CIMB upgraded its call on the counter from “reduce” to “hold” last week, and Yangzijiang, up 4.1 per cent to S$1.28.

The shipbuilder is due to release its results on Wednesday. OCBC Investment Research expects its third-quarter earnings to be healthy, coming in the range of 700 million to 800 million yuan, stronger than the usual of around 600 milllion yuan a quarter, driven by deliveries of mega vessels and write-backs.

Market voices on:

