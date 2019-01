SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.18 per cent or 5.59 points to 3,182.10 as at 1pm.

Advancers outpaced decliners 168 to 149, as 834.54 million shares worth S$531.73 million changed hands.

The bourse was weighed down by losers including local banks UOB, which retreated 0.55 per cent to S$25.39, and DBS, which gave up 0.41 per cent to S$24.12.