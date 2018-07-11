You are here

Stocks to watch: SGX, Accrelist

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 8:52 AM
THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Singapore Exchange: The stock exchange announced on Tuesday night that it is targeting an Aug 27, 2018 launch date for its new SGX FlexC FX Futures product. The feature will allow over-the-counter (OTC) bilateral trades with tailored expiration dates to be registered and cleared like standard SGX FX futures contracts through SGX's central counterparty clearing house.

Accrelist Ltd: Systems integration specialist Accrelist disclosed that its net profit for the financial year ended March 31 this year had been reduced to S$186,000 from S$667,000 following its audit. The company said in a Singapore Exchange announcement on early Wednesday morning that the differences resulted after finalising the audit and a purchase price allocation exercise involving Jubilee Industries Holdings.

