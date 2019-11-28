You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, First Sponsor, Metro, MoneyMax, a-iTrust, Eneco Energy

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 8:42 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

SPH Reit: The Reit manager on Wednesday told unitholders at the annual general meeting that it sees future enhancement opportunities in the freehold Westfield Marion Shopping Centre in Adelaide. This was in response to queries over its strategy for the Adelaide shopping centre, as well as the rationale behind a private placement to partially fund the acquisition. Dr Leong Horn Kee, chairman of the Reit manager, said that the Reit is taking a longer term view of the asset. SPH Reit units closed at S$1.09 on Wednesday, up one Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent. 

First Sponsor: The property developer has sold the entire share capital in a wholly-owned subsidiary, which has a perpetual leasehold interest in a land parcel in the Netherlands, to a 33 per cent-owned associate firm, FSMC NL Property Group. As a result, the subsidiary, FS NL Zuidoost Property 15 BV, has become an indirect 33 per cent-owned associate company of First Sponsor, it said on Thursday. Shares of First Sponsor closed flat at S$1.30 on Wednesday.

Metro Holdings: The property investment and retail group is launching its Metro LazMall store on e-commerce platform Lazada Singapore on Nov 29, the day on which the shopping event Black Friday falls. The group said it aims to deliver greater value to customers by diversifying shopping formats in the e-commerce space through the move. LazMall is a virtual marketplace on Lazada that houses authentic and trusted brands from around the globe. Metro shares closed 0.5 per cent or 0.5 cent lower at S$0.935 on Wednesday. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MoneyMax: The group's unit MoneyMax Credit has been granted options to acquire two shop spaces at Lucky Plaza, Orchard Road. The first shop has a built-in area of 47 square metres (sq m) and is going for S$8.5 million. The second shop has a 74 sq m built-in area and a purchase consideration of S$9.5 million. Completion of the acquisition of the freehold properties is expected to be on Feb 26, 2020. MoneyMax units closed at S$0.155 on Wednesday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 3.3  per cent. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares dip at Thursday’s open; STI down 0.02%

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust): Some 99.5 million new units in a-iTrust from a private placement will start trading on the Singapore Exchange at 9am on Nov 28, the trustee-manager said on Thursday morning. The placement was 4.1 times subscribed and the number of new units issued was increased to 99.5 million, from a minimum of 66.3 million. The issue price was fixed at S$1.508 per new unit, the top end of a S$1.465 to S$1.508 range. a-iTrust units closed down S$0.01 or 0.6 per cent to S$1.56 on Wednesday.

Eneco Energy: The group's unit RichLand Logistics Services has secured a two-year logistics contract with Schneider Electric Singapore, where it will deliver Schneider Electric's finished goods and components to their customers in Singapore. To support the new contract, RichLand has tailored its in-house app-based system to provide Schneider Electric with real-time, activity-based data on every transaction. Customers will also have access to real-time tracking information. The counter closed flat at S$0.034 on Wednesday.

Trading halts: The managers of Frasers Commercial Trust and Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust have called for trading halts pending the release of separate announcements. Frasers Commercial Trust units closed at S$1.67 on Wednesday, up two Singapore cents or 1.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust closed flat at S$1.24. 

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares dip at Thursday’s open; STI down 0.02%

SINGAPORE stocks opened slightly weaker on Thursday despite rallies in Wall Street and the Europe stock markets....

Nov 28, 2019 09:32 AM
Government & Economy

Boris Johnson set for 68-seat majority in UK's general election, according to YouGov poll

[LONDON] Mr Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is on track to win its biggest majority in more than three decades,...

Nov 28, 2019 09:26 AM
Government & Economy

China accelerates 1t yuan bond sale to boost economy

[BEIJING] China has ordered local governments to speed up the issuance of debt earmarked for infrastructure projects...

Nov 28, 2019 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA shares opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.05 per...

Nov 28, 2019 09:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Pound hits one-week high as poll suggests Tories to win majority

[LONDON] The British pound jumped to a one-week high after reports on a much-anticipated poll suggested that the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly