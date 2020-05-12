You are here
Stocks to watch: Wilmar, CDL, MNACT, Sembcorp, F&N, SIA Engg, Cromwell E-Reit
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:
Wilmar International: The agri-business group saw its profit tumble for the first quarter from mark-to-market losses on investment securities, according to its results released on Monday. The counter closed at S$3.54 on Monday, up by S$0.07 or 2 per cent, before the update was released.
City Developments Ltd (CDL): The property developer and its joint venture associates sold 185 units with total sales value of S$278.1 million for its first quarter ended March 31 versus 173 units with sales value of S$516.3 million a year ago, CDL said on Tuesday. CDL shares closed up S$0.02 or 0.3 per cent to S$8.02 on Monday.
Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT): The trust will issue its scrip dividend at a price of S$0.8752 per unit, its manager said on Monday night. Units shed one Singapore cent, or 1.1 per cent, to 87.5 Singapore cents on an ex-dividend basis on Monday.
Sembcorp Industries: The utilities group, which in February won national water agency PUB’s award to design, build, own and run a floating solar farm on Tengeh Reservoir, on Monday inked a 25-year power purchase agreement for the project. Sembcorp shares added S$0.02, or 1.3 per cent, to S$1.62 on a cum-dividend basis on Monday, before the announcement.
Fraser and Neave (F&N): The mainboard-listed drinks maker saw its net profit dip in the six months to March 31, no thanks to finance costs to fund its Starbucks Thailand investments. F&N shares shed S$0.02, or 1.4 per cent, to S$1.45 on Monday before the results were announced.
SIA Engineering Company: The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company expects any form of recovery to be a challenge given the unprecedented scale of the curbs in international air travel. In a post-results call on Monday, the company said the biggest hurdle ahead will be how the aviation industry will change once the crisis blows over. The counter closed at S$1.82 on Monday, up S$0.02 or 1.1 per cent.
Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit): The Reit recorded a 21.4 per cent rise in gross revenue to 48.5 million euros (S$74.3 million), while net property income rose 17.2 per cent to 31 million euros, the manager said on Tuesday. The counter closed flat at 39.5 euro cents on Monday.
AIMS Apac Reit: The real estate investment trust's distribution per unit fell by 27.3 per cent to two Singapore cents for its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, from 2.75 Singapore cents a year ago. Units of the Reit closed S$0.03 or 2.6 per cent higher at S$1.17 on Monday.
Kimly: The Catalist-listed coffee shop operator recorded a rise in net profit for its first half of the year, even though online food delivery fees and cleaning and packing materials pushed up expenses. Shares ended flat at S$0.21 on Monday, before the results were released.
Lian Beng: The mainboard-listed construction group has won the tender for a S$174 million contract to build a private-home project for CDL and Hong Leong Holdings, the board announced on Monday evening. Lian Beng shares rose S$0.01, or 2.7 per cent, to S$0.38 on Monday, before the news.
Clearbridge Health, Biolidics: Catalist-listed Clearbridge Health will be a non-exclusive distributor of coronavirus antibody test kits by its Catalist-listed spin-off, Biolidics. Under a deal inked on Monday, subsidiary Clearbridge Medical Group will distribute the test kits in the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam for a year. Biolidics closed flat at 45.5 Singapore cents on Monday, while Clearbridge ended unchanged at 19.5 Singapore cents before the latest announcement.
Sakae Holdings: The mainboard-listed restaurant operator will get close to S$3.21 million from liquidated associate Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings, the board said on Monday, after the High Court last week approved the partial return of S$13 million in capital to shareholders. Watch-listed Sakae saw no trading on Monday. It last changed hands at S$0.04 in April.
