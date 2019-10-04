Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Raffles Infrastructure

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit): Ascendas Reit is acquiring its fourth suburban office property in Australia for A$110.9 million (S$104.4 million), the Reit's manager announced on Thursday after market close. The purchase, from ESR FPA (Wellington Road), is for the freehold land at 254 Wellington Road in Melbourne and the subsequent development of the office building there. Net property income yield for the first year is about 5.7 per cent post-transaction costs. Ascendas Reit closed at S$3.08 on Thursday, down 0.7 per cent, or two Singapore cents.

Raffles Infrastructure Holdings: Watch-listed Raffles Infrastructure and its new substantial shareholder, South Korea-listed Magic Micro Co, will explore potential partnerships in infrastructure and smart city projects in the global market. Both companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for their financial and technological cooperation in infrastructure investment opportunities. The counter last traded at 40 Singapore cents on Wednesday, down 4.8 per cent, or two cents.