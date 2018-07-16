You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boardroom, Atlantic Navigation, Abterra, Cordlife

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 8:59 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Boardroom: Mainboard-listed corporate services provider Boardroom plans to buy subsidiaries of a Malaysian company in the same line of business. Boardroom inked a conditional share sale agreement on July 13 with Symphony House Group, it said in an announcement on Monday morning. It will pay about RM164.1 million (S$55.6 million) for the Symphony Corporatehouse Sdn Bhd unit and three wholly owned subsidiaries, which offer accounting and payroll services, share registration, and issuing services for primary market securities offerings, among other businesses. Boardroom last closed on July 13 at S$0.77, up by 4.05 per cent on the previous day.

Atlantic Navigation: Atlantic Navigation on Monday said it has entered into a conditional share subscription agreement with Saeed Investment to issue about 263 million new shares at a price of 9.89 US cents apiece to raise US$26 million. This subscription price represents a 10.5 per cent premium to the counter's volume-weighted average price of 12.2 US cents per share on June 13, 2018, being the last full market day preceding the agreement. The subscription shares also represent about 100.89 per cent of the firm's existing share capital, and will represent about 50.22 per cent of its enlarged share capital should the proposed subscription be completed. 

Abterra: Mineral and resources company Abterra was suspended from trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday morning, after its request for an extension on time to hold its annual general meeting was rejected by the bourse operator in a letter received on July 13. Abterra had asked in April to push back the meeting deadline by four months, to Aug 31 at the latest, after Mazars LLP sought to resign as the company's statutory auditors while citing outstanding audit matters at a 51 per cent-owned Abterra subsidiary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cordlife Group: Cordlife on Monday said it is in "confidential and non-binding discussions" related to the structuring of possible transactions, though no definitive agreements have been signed, and there is no certainty that any of these will materialise. The statement from the private cord-blood banker was released in response to queries from the Singapore bourse regarding "unusual price movements" in the company's shares last Friday. On July 13, the counter lost 13.7 per cent to close at S$0.60 apiece, down 9.5 Singapore cents. Some 451.7 million shares exchanged hands. 

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up
5 STB slaps Asiatravel.com with suspension notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BP_iHiS_160718_4.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Abterra suspends trading after SGX turns down request to delay AGM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening