You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CRCT, Sarine Tech, JEP, UMS, Aoxin Q&M Dental, Eneco Energy

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 8:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Photo 2_CapitaMall Aidemengdun.jpg
CapitaLand’s subsidiary and associated companies have entered into an agreement with CRCT to divest their interests in the three companies that hold three malls in China – CapitaMall Xuefu and CapitaMall Aidemengdun (pictured) in Harbin, and CapitaMall Yuhuating in Changsha.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

CapitaLand and CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): CapitaLand announced on Tuesday morning that it will sell three shopping malls in China for 2.96 billion yuan (S$589.2 million) to CRCT. CapitaLand’s subsidiary and associated companies have entered into an agreement with CRCT to divest their interests in the three companies that hold three malls in China – CapitaMall Xuefu and CapitaMall Aidemengdun in Harbin, and CapitaMall Yuhuating in Changsha. The sale will generate for CapitaLand proceeds of around S$239.9 million and a net gain of about S$37.6 million. Meanwhile, to acquire the three companies, CRCT will spend around S$505.4 million, subject to post-completion adjustments. Shares of CapitaLand closed up four Singapore cents at S$3.31 on Monday, while units of CRCT closed flat at S$1.56.

Sarine Technologies: The mainboard-listed diamond technologies firm has launched a Sarine Diamond Journey Official Partners' programme which allows retailers to source from a certified group of suppliers and trace a diamond's journey in the supply chain online. The programme is based on verifiable imagery and information rather than declarative statements, and will have an initial group of 15 approved supplier partners. Sarine's shares closed down 1.56 per cent or S$0.005 at S$0.315 on Monday.

JEP Holdings and UMS Holdings: The independent financial adviser (IFA) for Catalist-listed JEP Holdings said on Monday after trading hours that the financial terms of the S$0.15 per share offer and the S$0.074 warrants offer by mainboard-listed precision engineering firm UMS Holdings’ are “not fair and not reasonable”. In a circular to JEP Holdings’ shareholders, IFA Provenance Capital advised independent directors to recommend that shareholders reject the offer and for warrant holders to take no action and let the warrants offer lapse. JEP shares closed up 0.67 per cent or S$0.001 at S$0.15, and UMS shares closed up 3.23 per cent or S$0.02 at S$0.64 on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group: The Catalist-listed group, which was spun off from Q&M Dental Group and listed in April 2017, said on Monday that it is intending to enter into revised non-compete agreements to allow Q&M Singapore Group to participate in projects in the Northern PRC Region and the group to participate in projects in the Southern PRC Region. Aoxin shares closed flat at S$0.19 on Monday.

Eneco Energy: Formerly known as Ramba Energy, the group on Monday appointed an independent external reviewer to investigate the circumstances around a payment made by a subsidiary of the company to an Indonesian broker. The identity of the independent investigator and the scope of the investigation will be decided by the company’s audit committee to be announced at a later date. Eneco shares closed down 5.56 per cent or S$0.004 at S$0.068 on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190611_JASTIMULUS_3805157.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Monetary loosening 'may be enough for Asia-Pac economies for now'

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

lwx_telco_090519_5_0 (1).jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

New 'digital telcos' start to feel the burn

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 It starts from the top
4 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report
5 Lee family's offer for 800 Super 'fair and reasonable': independent adviser
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

BT_20190611_CHEXPORTS11KF56_3805159.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly three years

Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Inflation rate of Singapore worker health insurance in 2018: 10%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening