You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Dasin Retail, Straco, Sasseur Reit, Medtecs, AsiaMedic

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 8:37 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

CapitaLand: It has closed six malls in China - four in Wuhan and two in Xian - as required by local governments following the outbreak of the Wuhan virus, the property giant said on Wednesday morning. CapitaLand's remaining 45 malls in China will continue to operate with shorter hours, while its office properties will be closed until Feb 9, 2020. Shares of CapitaLand fell S$0.19 or 4.9 per cent to S$3.70 at Tuesday’s close.

Dasin Retail Trust: The property trust has shortened business hours and closed some businesses at its five malls in China as part of precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus outbreak and to "minimise contagious risk due to crowd gatherings", it said on Tuesday night. Units of Dasin Retail Trust closed at S$0.835 on Tuesday, down one Singapore cent or 1.2 per cent, before the announcement. 

Straco Corporation: The tourism player, which derives 73 per cent of its revenue from China, has temporarily closed three attractions in the country to help prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus, it announced on Tuesday night. Straco Corp was the worst hit from outbreak jitters among Singapore-listed companies with China exposure. Its shares sank 6.5 Singapore cents or 10.6 per cent to close at 55 cents on Tuesday, before its announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit): Its units tumbled on Tuesday after its manager announced that it has temporarily closed the trust's four outlet malls in China as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus spread. Sasseur Reit’s sponsor also shuttered seven other outlet malls in the country. Units of Sasseur Reit ended trading at 78.5 Singapore cents, down nine cents or 10.3 per cent, after some 13.5 million units changed hands.

SEE ALSO

CapitaLand closes 6 malls in China; shorter operating hours at remaining 45

Medtecs International, AsiaMedic, Healthway Medical: Medical plays and glove makers made considerable gains on Tuesday as Wuhan virus fears spread. Shares in Medtecs advanced 65.4 per cent or 6.8 Singapore cents to 17.2 cents; AsiaMedic added 0.2 Singapore cent or 13.3 per cent to 1.7 cents, while Healthway was up 0.7 Singapore cent or 17.9 per cent to close at 4.6 cents.

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 09:26 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand closes 6 malls in China; shorter operating hours at remaining 45

CAPITALAND has closed six malls in China - four in Wuhan and two in Xian - as required by local governments...

Jan 29, 2020 09:26 AM
Transport

Renault turns to Volkswagen's De Meo as car maker seeks fresh start

[PARIS] Renault's Tuesday named Luca de Meo, the former head of Volkswagen's Seat brand, as its next chief executive...

Jan 29, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.79...

Jan 29, 2020 09:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust shortens hours, shuts businesses at China malls

DASIN Retail Trust has taken precautions in view of the coronavirus outbreak, including shortening the business...

Jan 29, 2020 08:48 AM
Consumer

Decline in UK shop prices eases in January: BRC

[LONDON] The rate of decline in prices on the British high street slowed in January, an industry survey showed on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly