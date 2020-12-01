You are here

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 8:54 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

CapitaLand: The property giant said on Tuesday morning that it has divested three malls in Japan and an office building in Korea for a total of S$448.7 million. It also announced its first foray into Japan's logistics sector, with a joint venture with Mitsui & Co Real Estate to develop and operate a project in Greater Tokyo. CapitaLand shares closed at S$3.13 on Monday, down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent.

Keppel Corp: The conglomerate on Tuesday said its property arm Keppel Land is divesting its remaining 30 per cent interest in Dong Nai Waterfront City LLC for about 1.95 trillion Vietnamese dong (S$115.9 million) in cash. Keppel Corp shares closed at S$5.07 on Monday, down S$0.17 or 3.2 per cent.

Top Glove Corp: Malaysia will extend its movement control order on the mainboard-listed glove maker's worker dormitories in Klang by two weeks to Dec 14 because of rising coronavirus cases there, a senior government minister said on Monday. Shares of Top Glove closed S$0.05 or 2.2 per cent higher at S$2.34, before the news.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding: The Chinese shipbuilder on Monday said it has signed agreements to build and deliver nine vessels worth about US$226 million. Shares of Yangzijiang closed S$0.04 or 4.4 per cent lower at S$0.88 before the announcement.

Singapore Paincare Holdings: The Catalist-listed pain-care medical services group has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to buy 40 per cent of KCS Anaesthesia Services for S$2.4 million, it said on Monday. The counter closed 1.5 Singapore cents or 7 per cent lower at 20 cents before the announcement.

Prudential: As part of a collaboration between Prudential Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore, small and medium-sized enterprises can get help from the insurer to develop their workforce's skills and drive business growth and transformation. Shares of Prudential last traded at US$15 on Nov 6.

Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) and ESR-Reit: Ahead of voting on the controversial merger between both Reits, the deal's key opponents, Quarz Capital Management and Black Crane Capital, have raised concerns that the voting process involving custodians and nominee banks may be stacked against their interests. Sabana Reit units closed 1.5 Singapore cents or 4.3 per cent lower at 33.5 cents on Monday, while ESR-Reit units ended flat at 40.5 Singapore cents.

Renaissance United: The mainboard-listed investment holding company's subsidiary on Nov 26 received a court order to pay a monetary judgment of 40.4 million yuan (S$8.2 million) to its contractor, it said on Monday. Shares of Renaissance United closed flat at 0.2 Singapore cent on Monday, before the announcement.

