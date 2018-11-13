You are here

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Oxley, Wilmar, Boustead, Metro, Golden Agri

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 8:45 AM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 11:39 AM

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

CapitaLand: CapitaLand, through an investment fund, is teaming up with GIC to acquire Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8 billion yuan (about S$2.54 billion). The asset being acquired will become CapitaLand’s third Raffles City integrated development in Shanghai, and also its ninth in China and 10th globally. 

Oxley Holdings: Oxley Holdings’ first-quarter net profit sank 83 per cent year on year to S$8.06 million on Monday. In an update, the group said that it launched Kent Ridge Hill Residences for sale over the weekend, with 116 units out of the 250 units released sold. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Oxley Docklands Quay One and National Asset North Quays DAC, also sold a 300-year lease on No 2 Dublin Landings in Ireland for 106.5 million euros (S$166.5 million).

Wilmar International: Net profit for the third quarter jumped 10.7 per cent to US$407.4 million from a restated US$368.1 million a year ago, led by better showing in tropical oils, and oilseeds and grains businesses. An added boost to the bottom line came from the higher share of results of affiliates and a slight improvement in the sugar business, said Wilmar in its results announcement on Monday.

Boustead Singapore: Net profit for the second quarter ended Sept 30 slid 3 per cent year-on-year to S$6.89 million. Revenue was 13 per cent higher at S$118.36 million, while earnings per share were the same at 1.4 Singapore cents.

Metro Holdings: The firm swung into the black with a net profit of S$12.81 million for the second quarter ended Sept 30, versus a net loss of S$13.75 million a year ago. Revenue was around 53 per cent higher at S$46.33 million on the back of higher revenue from its retail business, and S$13.95 million in revenue from the sale of property rights of residential development properties in Bekasi, Jakarta.

Golden Agri-Resources: Golden Agri-Resources slipped into the red for the third quarter despite an increase in revenue. The leading palm oil producer posted a net loss of US$53.92 million for the three months ended Sept 30, a reversal from a net profit of US$43.68 million for the year-ago period. Loss per share for Q3 was 0.42 US cent compared to earnings per share of 0.34 US cent for the same period the previous year.

