Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT): The newly-merged trust has posted a Q4 distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.63 Singapore cents. This comprised a clean-up DPU of 0.89 cent for the period Oct 1 to 20, 2020, which was paid to CapitaLand Mall Trust's unitholders on Nov 19, 2020, as well as a DPU of 1.74 cents for the period Oct 21 to Dec 31, 2020. Prior to the announcement, units in CICT ended Wednesday up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent at S$2.35.

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC): The company has commenced phase two of its transformation programme. At the official launch on Wednesday, SIAEC showcased new digital tools and technology that it has invested in. SIAEC chief executive Ng Chin Hwee said the number of flights handled by the company currently stands at about 20 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 level, up from the 14 per cent that its line maintenance unit handled between April and September last year. The counter ended Wednesday up 1 per cent or S$0.02 at S$2.01.

GK Goh Holdings: The mainboard-listed investment company on Wednesday announced it is evaluating various options in relation to its shareholding in corporate-services provider Boardroom. This comes in response to a Bloomberg report, which said that the firm is exploring the sale of Boardroom following interest from prospective buyers. Shares of GK Goh were up S$0.04 or 5.2 per cent at S$0.81 before the company called for a trading halt, pending the release of the announcement. Trading will resume today.

SIIC Environment Holdings: The mainboard-listed company was awarded a project involving the expansion of a wastewater-treatment plant, said the group on Wednesday. It has also received completed upgrading and approval to commence commercial operations of its seven wastewater-treatment plants in the provinces of Henan and Guangdong. All these wastewater-treatment projects "are expected to contribute to the group's performance positively going forward", the board said. SIIC Environment shares closed down by 0.1 Singapore cent, or 0.5 per cent, at 18.7 cents before the announcement.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

GHY Culture & Media: The entertainment and content provider on Wednesday said its indirect associate company has incorporated a firm in China through a joint venture limited partnership. Named Xiamen Kaimen Jianjun Film & Television Industry Investment, the firm's key business activities will include literary and artistic creation, in particular, script development and creation. Shares of GHY ended Wednesday at 84.5 Singapore cents, up six cents or 7.6 per cent, before the announcement.

Rex International: Its 90 per cent subsidiary Lime Petroleum AS (LPA) has been awarded participating interests in four new offshore licences, including one with a discovery for development, in the 2020 Awards in Predefined Areas round in Norway. This brings Rex's total interests in licences within LPA's portfolio to 13, including three discoveries with potential for development, said the Catalist-listed company on Wednesday. Shares of Rex ended Wednesday up 0.4 Singapore cent or 2.6 per cent at 15.8 cents.

New Silkroutes Group: In response to queries raised by the Singapore Exchange, the group said it has appointed provisional liquidators to undertake a creditors' voluntary liquidation of its wholly-owned oil-trading subsidiary, International Energy Group (IEG). New Silkroutes also disclosed to the local bourse that it is a corporate guarantor to a loan extended from Ocap Management to IEG. The counter ended Wednesday down one Singapore cent or 4.3 per cent at 22.5 cents, before the announcement.