Stocks to watch: Cityneon, LTC Corp

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 8:48 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Cityneon Holdings: Independent financial adviser (IFA) Novus Corporate Finance has found the terms of the cash offer for existing shareholders of Cityneon Holdings at S$1.30 per share to be “fair and reasonable”, in a circular despatched to shareholders. The IFA advised independent directors to recommend that shareholders accept the offer, unless shareholders are able to obtain a price higher than the offer price on the open market.

LTC Corporation: Steel trading and property company LTC Corporation announced on Monday morning that it will go ahead with voting on its proposed delisting after receiving confirmation from the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) regulation unit that it would be subject to existing voluntary delisting rules.

