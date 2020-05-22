Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, CapitaLand, Keppel DC Reit, SPH, First Resources

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

DBS, OCBC, United Overseas Bank (UOB): The Business Times understands the Singapore banks will retain the funding offered under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS). DBS will use the funding to create more jobs, while OCBC said the JSS will support its training programmes. UOB declined to comment. On Thursday, DBS shares closed down S$0.05 or 0.3 per cent to S$19.45, OCBC declined S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$8.89, while UOB fell S$0.09 or 0.5 per cent to S$19.68.

CapitaLand: The property giant on Friday said it will be launching an e-commerce platform eCapitaMall, as well as an online food ordering platform Capita3Eats to complement the sales of its shopping malls in Singapore. CapitaLand shares closed at S$2.91 on Thursday, up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent.

Keppel DC Reit: The real estate investment trust (Reit) has acquired Borchveste Almere, its tenant at a data centre in the Netherlands, in order to hold a direct relationship with the sub-tenant, the Reit's manager said in a bourse filing on Thursday. The Reit's counter closed at S$2.39 on Thursday, down S$0.04 or 1.6 per cent, before the announcement.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): The media and property group on Thursday said it is speeding up the process of integrating its purpose-built student accommodation operations and rebranding certain "high-quality" assets, in preparation for the reopening of universities in the UK. SPH shares closed up 4 per cent at S$1.56 on Thursday, before the announcement.

First Resources: The Indonesian palm oil producer saw an 80.9 per cent surge in net profit to US$22.2 million for its first quarter ended March 31, from US$12.3 million a year ago. This was boosted by higher average selling prices during the quarter as compared to last year, the mainboard-listed firm said on Friday. Shares in First Resources closed at S$1.30 on Thursday, up S$0.02 or 1.6 per cent.

SBS Transit: The mainboard-listed transport operator's profit after tax fell 46.1 per cent on the year to S$11.1 million for the first quarter, led by a decline in public transport services. Shares of SBS, trading cum-dividend, closed unchanged at S$2.79 on Thursday before the announcement.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT): The trust will be extending the temporary closure of affected malls and retail spaces in Indonesia until June 4, the manager said on Friday. Concurrently, business operations for the trust's family mall Lippo Plaza Kendari has resumed. LMIRT units closed flat at S$0.13 on Thursday.

Straco Corporation: The mainboard-listed group swung into a net loss of S$3.4 million for the first quarter, from an S$8.5 million net profit previously, as the Covid-19 pandemic forced its tourist attractions to close temporarily. Straco's counter closed unchanged at S$0.505 on Thursday.

Ying Li International Real Estate: The mainboard listed-group said on Thursday night in response to the Securities Investors Association of Singapore that giving shareholders dividends has "always" been part of the board's agenda, but that it is conserving cash in light of the Covid-19 crisis and the need to fund new growth plans. Ying Li's counter closed down 1.21 per cent at S$0.082 on Thursday.

Hatten Land: The Catalist-listed property developer has been given more time to repay a US$20 million loan but more shares in the company have been pledged to the lender, Haitong International Financial Products (Singapore). Hatten Land shares ended at seven Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.8 per cent.