You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 8:52 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

DBS, OCBC, UOB: Singapore's new nationwide financial data sharing initiative can help banks narrow the income inequality gap exacerbated by Covid-19, and simultaneously create a billion-dollar business opportunity for the nation's largest lender, DBS chief Piyush Gupta said on Monday.

Separately, OCBC told BT that one in every three digitally active customers uses its digital financial tools, which have had a 75 per cent growth in usage since Covid-19. DBS shares closed at S$25.26 on Monday, down S$0.40 or 1.6 per cent, OCBC shares fell S$0.12 or 1.2 per cent to S$9.98, while UOB finished at S$22.67, down S$0.38 or 1.7 per cent.

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook for Singtel from stable to negative, to reflect the telco's deteriorating leverage, but affirmed its A long-term and A-1 short-term issuer credit ratings on the company. Singtel shares closed at S$2.41 on Monday, up S$0.07 or 3 per cent.

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The flag carrier has inked a commercial cooperation framework agreement with its Indian joint venture partner, Vistara, that will build on an existing partnership. Both parties will work together in areas such as capacity planning, sales, marketing, joint fare products, customer services and operations. SIA shares closed S$0.04 or 0.9 per cent lower at S$4.38 on Monday, before this announcement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit): Sabana Reit's independent director Ng Shin Ein has resigned to pursue other interests, after the Reit's proposed merger with ESR-Reit fell through last Friday. Sabana Reit units closed at 34.5 Singapore cents, down one cent or 2.8 per cent, before this announcement.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT): A subsidiary of CICT has issued S$250 million of 12-year notes with a 2.15 per cent coupon rate. The notes will mature on Dec 7, 2032. CICT units rose S$0.02 or 1 per cent to finish trading on Monday at S$2.00, before the announcement was made.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): The trustee of Suntec Reit has entered into a S$900 million facility agreement with various banks. The facility will be used to finance or refinance acquisitions and/or investments, refinance existing borrowings, and/or for general working capital purposes, Suntec Reit's manager said. Units of Suntec Reit closed flat at S$1.48 on Monday, before this filing.

ISOTeam: The building maintenance firm has won contracts totalling about S$21.4 million, which takes the total amount of projects secured in the year to date for the financial year to around S$42.3 million. The counter closed at 13.7 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.1 cent or 0.7 per cent, before this filing.

ASL Marine Holdings: A confirmed imported case of Covid-19 who had travelled to Indonesia went to work at ASL Shipyard in Singapore between Nov 30 and Dec 2, although it has been determined that he had no close interactions with his colleagues. The counter closed at 3.6 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.3 cent or 9.1 per cent, before this announcement.

Sevak: The IT solutions company is proposing to transfer the company's listing from the mainboard to the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange. Sevak shares last traded at S$1.22 on Dec 3.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 09:01 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore will continue to uphold trade links, strengthen connectivity: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE will continue working with like-minded partners to uphold and update an open and inclusive global trade...

Dec 8, 2020 08:51 AM
Garage

Second US judge blocks Commerce Department restrictions on TikTok

[WASHINGTON] A second US judge late on Monday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the US Commerce Department...

Dec 8, 2020 08:44 AM
Companies & Markets

Suntec Reit trustee signs S$900m facility agreement

THE trustee of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) has entered into a S$900 million facility agreement...

Dec 8, 2020 08:41 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as Covid-19 aid talks continue

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time for...

Dec 8, 2020 08:23 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors monitored the prospects for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

Ikea turns the page: drops iconic catalogue after 70 years

South-east Asia's Internet economy on the cusp of big change, says Alphabet chief

DBS wants a million retail customers invested and insured

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for