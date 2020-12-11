Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

DBS, Singapore Exchange (SGX): DBS will launch a crypto trading platform as early as next week. SGX will take a 10 per cent stake in the digital exchange, which will operate as a subsidiary of the banking group. DBS shares lost S$0.40 or 1.6 per cent to finish at S$25.05 on Thursday, while shares of SGX ended S$0.05 or 0.6 per cent lower at S$9.02, before this announcement.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit): Its manager announced on Friday morning the proposed acquisition of a suburban office property at Macquarie Park, in Sydney, Australia, for A$288.9 million (S$284 million) from AMP Capital. Ascendas Reit units closed on Thursday at S$2.88, down S$0.04 or 1.4 per cent.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT), OCBC: MIT has obtained a S$300 million sustainability-linked facility from OCBC, marking its first foray into sustainable financing, its manager announced on Thursday evening. MIT units closed at S$2.80 on Thursday, down S$0.06 or 2.1 per cent, before this announcement.

Parkway Life Reit: It is deepening its presence in Japan with the acquisition of a nursing home in the Greater Tokyo region from aged care operator KK Habitation for 1.65 billion yen (S$21.2 million). Units in Parkway Life Reit closed at S$3.82 on Thursday, up S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent, before this announcement.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): Its manager on Thursday evening said the trust's preferential offering was 194 per cent subscribed. CRCT units finished S$0.02 or 1.6 per cent higher at S$1.30.

Del Monte Pacific: The mainboard-listed food and beverage company reported a net profit of US$21.9 million for the second quarter ended Oct 31, 2020, reversing from a loss of US$37.4 million a year ago when its earnings were weighed down by one-off expenses. The counter closed at 16.3 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 0.6 cent or 3.8 per cent, before the announcement.

Tiong Seng Holdings: The mainboard-listed construction and civil engineering company has been awarded a S$192.3 million contract by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth for the construction, completion and maintenance of an Outward Bound Singapore Campus at Coney Island and Lorong Halus in Singapore. The counter closed flat at 14.3 Singapore cents on Thursday, before the announcement.