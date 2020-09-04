You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 9:22 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT), Frasers Property: Mainboard-listed FCT is proposing to raise up to S$1.39 billion in equity to buy the rest of AsiaRetail Fund from its sponsor Frasers Property for some S$1.06 billion. Separately, FCT plans to divest Bedok Point to Frasers Property for a sale price of S$108 million. FCT units fell S$0.08 or 3.1 per cent to S$2.54 on Thursday before the announcement. Shares of Frasers Property closed at S$1.16 on Thursday, down S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent.

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT), CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT): The long-stop date for the proposed merger between the two property real estate investment trusts (Reits) has been extended to Nov 30 from Sept 30, their managers announced on Friday. Both Reits will hold their respective unitholder meetings on Sept 29 to seek approval for the proposed deal. CMT units closed flat at S$1.96 on Thursday, while CCT units finished at S$1.68, up S$0.01 or 0.6 per cent.

Parkway Life Reit (PLife Reit): The healthcare Reit will be included in the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global Developed Index after the close of business on Sept 18. The counter rose S$0.03 or 0.8 per cent to S$3.89 on Thursday, before this announcement.

Hosen Group: Shares of the Catalist-listed firm surged 70.3 per cent during the morning trading session on Thursday, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange about "unusual price and volume movements". The counter closed at 5.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 1.8 cents or 48.7 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 1.2%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

DBS Bank: The lender told The Business Times that it is seeing strong growth in its private bank business. DBS is looking to expand further in Thailand and the Philippines, where high-net-worth families are keen to diversify their exposure and invest in Reits. DBS shares closed at S$20.76 on Thursday, down S$0.11 or 0.5 per cent.

MindChamps PreSchool: The mainboard-listed preschool operator has partnered education seminar company Success Resources to promote the former's franchise model in Australia. Shares of MindChamps closed flat at 29.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

Chip Eng Seng: The property development and construction firm's wholly-owned subsidiary, CES Edutech, has fully converted a US$4.95 million loan provided to Cybint International into shares. The counter closed flat at S$0.46 on Thursday, before the news.

Spackman Entertainment Group: The regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange is blocking a proposed divestment by the Catalist-listed media player, pending a review of certain past acquisitions. The counter closed flat at 0.7 Singapore cent on Thursday, before this announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 4, 2020 06:16 PM
Consumer

Japan's tuna market, the world's largest, hit hard by pandemic

[TOKYO] Japan's tuna market, the world's largest, is taking an outsized hit from the coronavirus pandemic,...

Sep 4, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

Pullback in US tech stocks sends jitters throughout Asian stock markets

ASIAN stocks struggled on Friday, after US equities tumbled by the most in almost three months, as nervous investors...

Sep 4, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

[SINGAPORE] The poor, small South-east Asian country of Laos is set to cede majority control of its electric grid to...

Sep 4, 2020 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.