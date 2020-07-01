Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Keppel, Sembcorp, Perennial, SPH, ESR-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT): The trust is acquiring an additional 12.07 per cent stake in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund for S$197.2 million, in line with plans to bolster its presence in Singapore's suburban retail sector. The counter closed at S$2.31 on Tuesday, down S$0.04 or 1.7 per cent before the announcement.

Keppel Corp: To facilitate a consensual restructuring of KrisEnergy, Keppel has entered into an agreement with DBS Bank to extend the term of their bilateral contract till Dec 31, 2020 for KrisEnergy's revolving credit facility. Keppel shares ended Tuesday at S$5.96, up S$0.01 or 0.2 per cent, before the announcement.

Sembcorp Industries: It has completed the acquisition of Veolia ES Singapore and the public cleaning business of Veolia ES Singapore Industrial for S$19.2 million, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SembWaste, Sembcorp said on Tuesday. Shares of Sembcorp ended Tuesday at S$1.75, down S$0.07 or 3.9 per cent before the announcement.

Perennial Real Estate Holdings, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): A consortium led by the mainboard-listed real estate developer has completed the sale of a half-stake in AXA Tower to Alibaba Group's Singapore subsidiary. SPH, HPRY Holdings and Piermont Holdings are among the investors in the consortium. On Tuesday, Perennial's share closed flat at S$0.94, while SPH shares fell S$0.02 or 1.6 per cent to S$1.27, before the announcement.

ESR-Reit: The industrial real estate investment trust has secured two new tenants at 8 Tuas South Lane. Collectively, the new tenants have leased 284,700 square feet at the property. ESR-Reit units closed at 39.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up one cent or 2.6 per cent, before the announcement.

Kimly Limited: The Catalist-listed company, through wholly-owned subsidiary Jin Wei Food, has acquired a long-term leasehold coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio for S$12.9 million in cash. Kimly shares closed flat at 22.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, before the announcement.

Geo Energy Resources: The mainboard-listed coal producer on Tuesday evening said it has engaged legal advisers in response to news reports about a potential dispute over a proposed deal in Indonesia. Geo Energy shares closed at 11.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 0.2 cent or 1.8 per cent.

Mermaid Maritime: A subsidiary of the offshore services provider has set up a new business unit focused on offshore platform installation and decommissioning, to target demand from major oil operators in Thailand. The counter closed at seven Singapore cents on Tuesday, down 0.1 cent or 1.4 per cent, before the announcement.

Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology: The mainboard-listed company's founder wants to take the company private in a deal valuing it at S$17.8 million, so as to gain greater management flexibility and control over the company. Luzhou Bio-Chem shares closed unchanged at 1.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, before the announcement.