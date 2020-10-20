Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

IReit Global: The Europe-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) has raised some S$142.8 million from an oversubscribed rights issue on the basis of 454 units for every 1,000 units held, at an issue price of S$0.49 apiece. IReit units ended flat at S$0.61 on Monday, before the announcement.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): The Reit's trustee has priced S$200 million in perpetual securities at 3.8 per cent, the Reit manager said in a bourse filing. Units of Suntec Reit closed up 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.45 on Monday, before the announcement.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit): The Reit's subsidiary has established a 1.5 billion euro (S$2.4 billion) medium term note programme and entered into a 135 million euro unsecured revolving credit facility, its manager said on Tuesday. Units in Cromwell E-Reit closed at 47 euro cents on Monday, down 0.5 cent or 1.1 per cent.

Sabana Reit: Its trustee HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) has stepped in to say that nothing suggests that the Sabana manager has breached or failed to comply with the relevant trust deed provisions with regard to the proposed merger of Sabana Reit and ESR-Reit. Its units closed unchanged at S$0.36 on Monday, before the announcement.

Keppel Reit: The Reit's manager on Monday announced that its distributable income from operations was S$47.6 million for the third quarter, up 4.6 per cent year on year. Keppel Reit units remained flat at S$1.06 on Monday, before the results were announced.

KTMG: The Catalist-listed company on Monday announced the launch of its business-to-consumer brand XCF, as it expands its manufacturing to personal protective equipment. Its shares closed unchanged at S$0.20 on Monday, before the announcement.

Trading halts: Mapletree Logistics Trust's (MLT) manager announced on Monday that it is seeking to acquire nine logistics properties in China, Malaysia and Vietnam, and also the remaining 50 per cent interest in 15 properties in China for a total of S$1.09 billion. MLT units closed up S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to S$2.08 on Monday, before the announcement. MLT called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning.

Separately, watch-listed Reenova Investment Holding requested a trading halt on Tuesday morning. Its shares closed unchanged at 0.3 Singapore cent on Monday.