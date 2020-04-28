Stocks to watch: Keppel, Jardine C&C, MIT, Ascendas India Trust, SPH

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit: Keppel Corp's subsidiary Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation has agreed to sell 38 million units in Keppel DC Reit, representing a 2.33 per cent stake, for a total cash consideration of about S$92 million. Keppel Corp shares closed at S$5.81 on Monday, up S$0.12 or 2.1 per cent, while units in Keppel DC Reit finished at S$2.52, up S$0.10 or 4.1 per cent.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JC&C): JC&C said on Monday after trading hours that the group experienced "challenging trading conditions" in the first quarter, as conditions began to deteriorate across its market due to the outbreak of Covid-19. JC&C shares rose 15 Singapore cents or 0.7 per cent to close at S$21.03 on Monday.

Mapletree Industrial Trust's (MIT): Its distribution per unit (DPU) stood at 2.85 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended March 31, down 7.5 per cent from 3.08 cents a year ago. The counter closed at S$2.44 on Monday, up S$0.06, before the results were released.

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust): Its trustee manager on Monday said it expects "adverse impact" on the business, with the extension of India's lockdown till May 3. a-iTrust units closed at S$1.22 on Monday, up S$0.03 or 2.5 per cent, before the announcement.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): The media and property group announced after trading hours on Monday that it will be divesting its wholly-owned subsidiary Buzz Shop to Thai-Pore Enterprise for an undisclosed sum. SPH shares on Monday ended S$0.04 or 2.8 per cent higher at S$1.49.

First Sponsor Group: Mainboard-listed First Sponsor posted a 4.8 per cent rise in net profit to S$24.9 million for its first quarter ended March 31, from S$23.8 million a year ago. Earnings per share stood at 2.94 Singapore cents for the quarter, down from 3.43 cents a year ago. The counter closed flat at S$1.12 on Monday.

ARA Logos Logistics Trust: Cache Logistics Trust will be renamed to ARA Logos Logistics Trust (ALog) with effect from Tuesday. The real estate investment trust's (Reit) trading name on the Singapore bourse will be changed to ARA Logos Log Tr with effect from 9am on April 30. Meanwhile, its stock code K2LU remains unchanged. Units in the Reit closed at 51.5 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.5 cent or 1 per cent.

Old Chang Kee: The food and beverage operator on Monday warned of a decline in sales and operating profits of its retail outlets in the near term. Old Chang Kee shares last traded at 65.5 Singapore cents on April 24, down three cents or 4.4 per cent.

HC Surgical Specialists: None of Julian Ong's patients have decided to consult with another doctor after being informed of the matters alluded to in a Singapore Medical Council complaint, HC Surgical said late Monday night, in response to further queries by the Singapore Exchange. The counter dropped 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.4 per cent to close at 36.5 cents on Monday, before the filing.

Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT): APTT on Tuesday declared an ordinary interim distribution per unit of 0.3 Singapore cent for its first quarter ended March 31, unchanged from a year ago. Separately, the trustee-manager has proposed a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about S$46.2 million. APTT units closed at 13.3 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.1 cent or 0.8 per cent.

Azeus Systems Holdings: The mainboard-listed firm has launched a new product that promises to enable listed companies to hold electronic annual general meetings (AGMs) from multiple remote sites. The counter last traded at S$1.03 on April 24, up S$0.02 or 2 per cent.