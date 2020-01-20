Stocks to watch: Keppel, Olam, SCI, MNACT, Dasin Retail Trust, EHT, Union Gas

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Keppel Corporation: Keppel Seghers Belgium, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corp's infrastructure arm, has secured contracts worth more than 12 million euros (S$18 million) to supply technology and services to waste-to-energy plants in India, the group said on Monday. Shares of Keppel Corp closed up S$0.03 or 0.4 per cent to S$6.84 on Friday.

Olam International: The agri-food giant on Monday morning announced it is reorganising its businesses into two operating groups focusing on food ingredients and global agri-business. This is to simplify its diverse portfolio, allow for potential carve-outs or initial public offerings of the operating groups, and accelerate profitable growth. Shares of Olam closed at S$1.94 on Friday, down one Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent.

Sembcorp Industries: The conglomerate faces S$54 million in fines and civil claims for its Chinese water-treatment joint venture's illegal discharge of wastewater. Eleven of the unit's executives, including its Singaporean general manager, have been jailed and individually fined. Shares of SCI closed up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent to S$2.32 on Friday before the announcement.

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT): The real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Friday that its distribution per unit (DPU) for the third quarter fell 13.3 per cent to 1.671 Singapore cents, down from 1.927 cents a year ago. The Q3 DPU included a distribution top-up to mitigate the impact of the closure of the Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong on distributable income. MNACT units closed up one Singapore cent or 0.81 per cent to S$1.24 on Friday, before the results were released.

Dasin Retail Trust: The trustee-manager of retail property trust will appoint Dasin Holdings executive Lily Wang as its new CEO from March, the mainboard-listed firm announced in a Friday bourse filing. Ms Wang will replace current chief executive Li Wen, who is leaving to pursue other interests. The counter closed at S$0.86 on Friday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent, before the announcement.

Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT): Frank Yuan, the single-largest shareholder of EHT, has sold 20 million stapled securities of the mainboard-listed counter at US$0.53 apiece via a married deal. This translates to a total consideration of US$10.6 million. EHT's stapled securities closed flat at US$0.535 on Friday.

Union Gas Holdings: The Catalist-listed firm has made an offer to purchase a property at 89 Defu Lane for S$10.5 million to serve as its headquarters, the company announced in a bourse filing on Friday after trading hours. Union Gas shares closed at S$0.245 on Friday, down 0.5 Singapor cent or 2 per cent.

Tritech Group: The Catalist-listed group on Friday evening said its unit Tritech Engineering and Testing (Singapore) has secured a S$6.76 million contract to install dam-monitoring instruments for Singapore reservoirs from the Public Utilities Board. Tritech shares closed at S$0.024 on Friday, up 0.2 cent or 9.1 per cent.

LHN Group: The Catalist-listed company has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with property developer LINBAQ and JG Land to provide management and lease services under the "Coliwoo" brand for at least 150 apartments at Space Residency in Malaysia. LHN shares closed at S$0.135 on Friday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 3.85 per cent, before the announcement.