You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Olam, SCI, MNACT, Dasin Retail Trust, EHT, Union Gas

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 9:14 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Keppel Corporation: Keppel Seghers Belgium, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corp's infrastructure arm, has secured contracts worth more than 12 million euros (S$18 million) to supply technology and services to waste-to-energy plants in India, the group said on Monday. Shares of Keppel Corp closed up S$0.03 or 0.4 per cent to S$6.84 on Friday.

Olam International: The agri-food giant on Monday morning announced it is reorganising its businesses into two operating groups focusing on food ingredients and global agri-business. This is to simplify its diverse portfolio, allow for potential carve-outs or initial public offerings of the operating groups, and accelerate profitable growth. Shares of Olam closed at S$1.94 on Friday, down one Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent.

Sembcorp Industries: The conglomerate faces S$54 million in fines and civil claims for its Chinese water-treatment joint venture's illegal discharge of wastewater. Eleven of the unit's executives, including its Singaporean general manager, have been jailed and individually fined. Shares of SCI closed up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent to S$2.32 on Friday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT): The real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Friday that its distribution per unit (DPU) for the third quarter fell 13.3 per cent to 1.671 Singapore cents, down from 1.927 cents a year ago. The Q3 DPU included a distribution top-up to mitigate the impact of the closure of the Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong on distributable income. MNACT units closed up one Singapore cent or 0.81 per cent to S$1.24 on Friday, before the results were released.

SEE ALSO

Earnings, growth slide into focus amid quieter week

Dasin Retail Trust: The trustee-manager of retail property trust will appoint Dasin Holdings executive Lily Wang as its new CEO from March, the mainboard-listed firm announced in a Friday bourse filing. Ms Wang will replace current chief executive Li Wen, who is leaving to pursue other interests. The counter closed at S$0.86 on Friday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent, before the announcement.

Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT): Frank Yuan, the single-largest shareholder of EHT, has sold 20 million stapled securities of the mainboard-listed counter at US$0.53 apiece via a married deal. This translates to a total consideration of US$10.6 million. EHT's stapled securities closed flat at US$0.535 on Friday.

Union Gas Holdings: The Catalist-listed firm has made an offer to purchase a property at 89 Defu Lane for S$10.5 million to serve as its headquarters, the company announced in a bourse filing on Friday after trading hours. Union Gas shares closed at S$0.245 on Friday, down 0.5 Singapor cent or 2 per cent. 

Tritech Group: The Catalist-listed group on Friday evening said its unit Tritech Engineering and Testing (Singapore) has secured a S$6.76 million contract to install dam-monitoring instruments for Singapore reservoirs from the Public Utilities Board. Tritech shares closed at S$0.024 on Friday, up 0.2 cent or 9.1 per cent. 

LHN Group: The Catalist-listed company has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with property developer LINBAQ and JG Land to provide management and lease services under the "Coliwoo" brand for at least 150 apartments at Space Residency in Malaysia. LHN shares closed at S$0.135 on Friday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 3.85 per cent, before the announcement.

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.15...

Jan 20, 2020 09:09 AM
Transport

High hopes as Austria's new night train sets off for Brussels

[VIENNA] The first night train to set off for Belgium in 16 years departed from Vienna on Sunday, carrying Austrian...

Jan 20, 2020 09:03 AM
Government & Economy

China reports nearly 140 new cases of Sars-like virus

[BEIJING] China on Monday reported a mysterious Sars-like virus had spread across the country, including to Beijing...

Jan 20, 2020 08:54 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit to provide technology for waste-to-energy plants in India

KEPPEL Seghers Belgium, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corp's infrastructure arm, has secured contracts worth...

Jan 20, 2020 08:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam creates two new operating groups

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International is reorganising its businesses into two operating groups focusing on food...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly